Marufa wins Cricinfo award for best WODI bowling performance 2023

Young Bangladesh women's team pacer Marufa Akter's match-winning spell against India was named the best bowling performance in Women's ODIs in 2023 by ESPNcricinfo today.

Marufa claimed 4 for 29 against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 26 to help the hosts seal a 40-run win, their first against India in Women's ODIs.

Defending just 152, Marufa got the early wickets of Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Priya Punia.

Marufa returned to the attack late in the innings and claimed the wickets of Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana to seal the historic victory.

ICC World Cup winners Australia dominated the awards, with Travis Head, Nathan Lyon and Glenn Maxwell winning for the best Test batting, Test bowling and ODI batting performance in men's cricket respectively while Pat Cummins was named captain of the year across formats.