Donald Lu wishes good luck to Bangladesh's World Cup-bound team

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu conveyed his best wishes to the Bangladesh men's national cricket team who will embark on their journey to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in the early hours of Thursday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Head of BCB Women's Wing Habibul Bashar and members of the women's national team were present during the event, held at the Bashundhara Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Members of the women's national team had a photo session with Lu and Ambassador Haas before they played a fifteen-minute game of cricket with the two dignitaries.

"Ambassador Haas and I were so happy to play a little cricket with the women's national team. Bangladesh is cricket crazy and we love to be part of the sport with all of you," Lu told reporters at the Bashundhara Sports Complex.

"The United States is so happy to host this year's Men's Cricket World Cup. We are also really excited that Bangladesh will be hosting the T20 Women's World Cup later this year. Let me say a special thanks to the umpire today -- Shathira Jakir Jessy -- who is a legend in Bangladesh and she is a legend around the world.

"We are so grateful for the inspiration she offers to young women and girls all across the beautiful country…Good luck to the men's national team. We hope you come with victory from the United States," he said.

Bangladesh women's team captain also addressed the media during the event.

"We always offer our best wishes to the Bangladesh national cricket team whether they play in a bilateral series, tournament, Asia Cup or a World Cup. Some of our senior cricketers are in good touch this year and we offer our best wishes to all of them so that they can have a great World Cup," she concluded.