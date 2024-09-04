Cricket
Reuters
Wed Sep 4, 2024 09:29 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 09:34 AM

Lord's to host WTC final in June 2025

PHOTO: REUTERS

The World Test Championship final will be played at Lord's between June 11-15 next year, global governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Lord's will host the one-off test played between the two highest-ranked sides in the five-day format, with previous finals taking place at Southampton's Rose Bowl and The Oval in London.

June 16 will be available as a reserve day if required, the ICC said in a statement.

Two-time finalists India are leading the standings ahead of defending champions Australia. India will tour Australia for five tests between November and January.

Lord'sWTCICC World Test Championship
