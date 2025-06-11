Cricket
AFP, London
Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:37 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Rabada stars as Australia bundled out for 212 in WTC final

Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:37 PM
AFP, London
Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:32 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:37 PM
Photo: Reuters

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as South Africa dismissed Australia for 212 after tea on Wednesday's opening day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

The paceman finished with impressive figures of 5-51 in 15.4 overs, the second time he has taken five wickets at the London ground.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rabada struck twice in a single over as he reduced Australia to 16-2, dismissing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green following South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's decision to field in overcast conditions.

Rabada also dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins and top-scorer Beau Webster (72) before bowling Mitchell Starc to end the innings.

Steve Smith and all-rounder Webster shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 79 before Smith fell to part-time spinner Aiden Markram for 66.

Webster completed his second fifty in Test cricket before he was caught at slip off Rabada to end a 92-ball innings that included 11 fours.

But the Tasmanian would have been lbw for eight to Rabada had South Africa reviewed.

South Africa are aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the ICC Knockout, a forerunner of the Champions Trophy, in 1998.

The top-ranked Australians, who beat India in the 2023 WTC final, have won multiple white-ball trophies.

Related topic:
Kagiso RabadaICC World Test ChampionshipWTC final 2025Australia vs South Africa
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia vs South Africa

Nerve-wracking couple of hours: Cummins

1y ago

Gujarat's Rabada returns to South Africa due to personal reasons

2m ago

A year of chaos and clean sweeps in Tests

5m ago

Rabada takes five wickets but Rahul keeps Indian hopes alive

1y ago
Tim Southee

Southee predicts a ‘hard fought’ series against Bangladesh

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পরবর্তী সরকারের অংশ হওয়ার ইচ্ছা নেই: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

নির্বাচন পরবর্তী সরকারের অংশ হওয়ার কোনো আগ্রহ নেই বলে জানিয়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

পুড়ছে উত্তর-পশ্চিমাঞ্চল, বৃষ্টি বেড়ে স্বস্তি ফিরবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে