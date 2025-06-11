Rabada stars as Australia bundled out for 212 in WTC final

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as South Africa dismissed Australia for 212 after tea on Wednesday's opening day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

The paceman finished with impressive figures of 5-51 in 15.4 overs, the second time he has taken five wickets at the London ground.

Rabada struck twice in a single over as he reduced Australia to 16-2, dismissing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green following South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's decision to field in overcast conditions.

Rabada also dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins and top-scorer Beau Webster (72) before bowling Mitchell Starc to end the innings.

Steve Smith and all-rounder Webster shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 79 before Smith fell to part-time spinner Aiden Markram for 66.

Webster completed his second fifty in Test cricket before he was caught at slip off Rabada to end a 92-ball innings that included 11 fours.

But the Tasmanian would have been lbw for eight to Rabada had South Africa reviewed.

South Africa are aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the ICC Knockout, a forerunner of the Champions Trophy, in 1998.

The top-ranked Australians, who beat India in the 2023 WTC final, have won multiple white-ball trophies.