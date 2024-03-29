KKR bring 16-year-old Allah Ghazanfar on board as Mujeeb’s replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders have drafted in 16-year old Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement of his compatriot and injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirmed the franchise on Thursday.

Ghazanfar, who joined KKR for a base price of INR 20 lakh, had shown his potential at the 2024 U-19 Cricket World Cup, held earlier this year in South Africa. Although Afghanistan lost all three matches in the group stage, they were able to defeat the USA in the 16th place play-off match, courtesy of Ghazanfar's team-high three wickets.

The right-arm off-break spinner has represented Afghanistan in two One-Day Internationals. The youngster has also featured in three T20s and six List A matches.

"KKR CEO called him yesterday (Wednesday). It was a moment to cherish for all of us," Atta Mohammad Ghazanfar, Allah's elder brother, told The Indian Express from Kabul.