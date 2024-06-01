Dinesh Karthik draws curtains on long playing career

Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all cricket on social media, bringing an end to a professional career that began in the early 2000s.

"Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket," Karthik said in a statement.

"I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead."

Karthik also extended a huge vote of thanks to his supporters during the long journey.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika (Pallikal), herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes."

Karthik represented India in 180 matches across formats, most recently appearing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Last month, he played a formidable part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's run to playoffs in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Karthik made his India debut in September 2004 in ODIs, but was soon seen in whites as well.

He was part of the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 and also played in the last iteration of it in 2022.

Karhtik, who already does commentary around the globe, is part of the commentary panel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.