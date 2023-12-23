Kiwis bundled out for lowest ODI total against Tigers

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and part-time medium pacer Soumya Sarkar ran riot to see hosts New Zealand bundled out for 98 in just 31.4 overs -- the Kiwis' lowest-ever ODI total against Bangladesh in a game they were bowled out or played a full quota of overs -- at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Shoriful, Sakib, and Soumya took three wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman wrapped it up with the final wicket to bundle out New Zealand for their lowest total at home since 2007.

Sakib started proceedings with two early wickets inside the Powerplay, setting the tone for the Tigers.

The Kiwis could never recover from the early blow and Shoriful's excellent second spell, in which he took three crucial wickets including those of New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (21 off 34) and a well-set Will Young (26 off 43), broke the back of the hosts' batting line-up.

Sakib removed Tom Blundell (4 off 17) in the first delivery of his second spell before Soumya chipped in with the wickets of Josh Clarkson (16 off 23), Adam Milne (4 off 20), and Adithya Ashok (10 off 12) late in the innings as the hosts failed to put on any meaningful partnership.

Mustafizur castled William O'Rourke (1 off 5) to wrap things up.

With just 99 to chase, Bangladesh now have a very good chance to snap their 18-match losing streak and register their maiden win over the Kiwis in their backyard in ODIs.

Soumya joins the party to leave Kiwis eight down

Part-timer Soumya Sarkar got in on the action down at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday as Bangladesh bowlers are having a field day in their third and final ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

After frontline pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam picked up three wickets each, right-arm medium pacer Soumya removed Josh Clarkson and Adam Milne in successive overs to leave New Zealand reeling at 86 for 8.

Soumya had taken aback right-handed batter Clarkson (16 off 23) with a ball that nipped back in to beat his defense and clip the off stump in the 27th over before Milne (4 off 20) missed a pretty straight fuller length delivery to see his stumps rattled in the 29th over.

Shoriful, Sakib on fire as Kiwis lose six

Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are on fire, picking up wickets at regular intervals, as they leave New Zealand in a spot of bother in their third and final ODI in Napier on Saturday.

With three wickets apiece so far, Shoriful and Sakib are dictating proceedings against the hosts, who were reeling at 78 for six after 25 overs.

Shoriful had an excellent second spell, in which he picked up three crucial New Zealand wickets. Having been called into attack for the second time in the game after a drinks break, Shoriful had instant success as he got through the bat and pads of Kiwi skipper Tom Latham (21 off 34) in the third delivery of the 17th over.

Shoriful got rid of a well-set Will Young (26 off 43) and Mark Chapman (2 off 8) in his next two overs, respectively.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took Shoriful off the attack after three successful overs but before the Kiwis could regroup, Sakib, who had taken two early wickets in the Powerplay, was introduced and struck instantly. With the very first ball in his second spell, Sakib removed Tom Blundell when the right-handed batter pushed hard on a fuller length delivery only to get an edge towards backward point where Mehedi Hasan Miraz did an excellent job to hold on to a low catch.

Sakib takes two inside Powerplay

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck twice inside the Powerplay to have New Zealand two down for 27 after 10 overs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Napier on Saturday.

Sakib's first scalp saw him nick off Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra for eight in the fourth over. Sakib got his line and length right in his second over and after two dot balls, he managed to square Ravindra up by nipping it back from a relatively a fuller-length delivery bowled on middle-stump.

His consistency and persistent on a strict line and length paid dividends as he managed to frustrate Henry Nicholls into giving up his wicket. Nicholls, who had managed one run in 11 balls prior to his dismissal, walked across the stumps as he tried to hit one over to the leg side but the ball got big on him and went across as the right-handed batter miscued his response, giving an easy catch to Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-on.

In-form opener Will Young remained unbeaten on 13 off 23 balls, while skipper Tom Latham managed four runs from 13 ball deliveries.

Bangladesh to bowl first in 3rd New Zealand ODI

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bowl in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Napier on Saturday.

The visitors made one change by bringing back left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman in place of right-arm fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, while the hosts went in with the same side.

The Kiwis lead the series 2-0 and are looking for a whitewash which will extend their winning record over Bangladesh at home to 19 successive ODIs.

"Early on I expect some swing and seam. If the bowlers bowl in the right areas it will help our team by taking early wickets," captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said a healthy cover of green grass on the McLean Park pitch will provide some zip for the seam bowlers.

"It offers something to other surfaces around the country with a bit of pace and bounce," he said.

"When you're batting first, you've got to assess a good score pretty quickly."

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Adithya Ashok, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke