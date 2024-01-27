Khulna continue to surprise

Comilla Victorians players celebrate one of the dismissals of Sylhet Strikers during their Bangladesh Premier League fixture at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Khulna Tigers, the surprise package of this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) so far, registered their third consecutive victory, defeating Ranpur Riders by 28 runs in the first match of the Sylhet phase yesterday.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Khulna were not considered among the favourites on paper. But Anamul Haque Bijoy's side has punched above their weight so far and are currently leading the points-table.

The local players put their hands up in their earlier two victories, with spinner Nahidul Islam and captain Anamul coming up with player-of-the match performances.

Yesterday, however, it was Khulna's Sri Lankan recruit Dasun Shanaka's all-round showing that made all the difference.

Shanaka first scored a crucial 40 off 33 balls alongside Mohammad Nawaz's 55 off 34 balls to help Khulna post 160-6.

He then bagged 4 for 13 from his three overs to help bundle out Rangpur for 132 in 18.4 overs as Mohammad Nabi's 30-ball 50 went in vain.

With their win over Rangpur, Khulna also broke the 'bat second and win the match' trend in this year's BPL as in all eight matches of the first Dhaka phase, the chasing teams had ended up victorious.

Rangpur now are at a spot of bother in the table, having suffered two defeats in three games.

Shakib Al Hasan, who recently rejoined the Rangpur team after an eye checkup in Singapore, was in action but couldn't make a mark, going wicketless in his four overs and scoring just two with the bat.