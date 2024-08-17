Joy ruled out of Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the forthcoming two-Test series against Pakistan after suffering a groin injury while taking part in Bangladesh 'A' team's four-day game against Pakistan 'A'.

"He [Joy] got hurt while fielding. It will take him about three weeks to recover," said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury.

Joy was part of the 16-member Bangladesh squad for the Test series and was sent with the 'A' team alongside some other national team players to gain some match practice in Pakistan beforehand.

In the first four-day game, Joy hit a 65 in the first innings but couldn't come out to bat in the second innings due to his injury.

The BCB has yet to announce Joy's replacement in the squad.

The series will begin with the first Test in Rawalpindi from August 21.