Joy five-for earns HP win over Pak Shaheens in nail-biter

Mahmudul Hasan Joy
Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Photo: X

Mahmudul Hasan Joy emerged as the unlikely match-winner for the Bangladesh Cricket Board High Performance Unit as the part-time off-spinner claimed a five-wicket haul to earn his side a five-run win over Pakistan Shaheens in the last day of the four-day match at the Marrara Oval in Darwin today.

Joy finished with 5-21 in 13 overs while Rejaur Rahman Raja and Hasan Murad took three and two wickets respectively as Pakistan Shaheens got bundled out for 290 in the second innings, chasing 296.

Skipper Sahibzada Farhan had hit a 70-ball 68 the previous day while Hasebullah Khan hit a half-century and Tayyab Tahir and Omair Yousuf made scores in the 40s but it wasn't enough to stop HP from winning the tie.

HP started the fourth day needing six wickets to win with 160 runs left to defend.

Rejaur struck early in the day, removing overnight batter Haseebullah for 51. Tahir and Yousuf then formed a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket and the match was slipping away from the HP Unit before Joy, who had taken the wicket of Sahibzada the previous day, dismissed Tahir for 43 and then Omair for 45 to bring his side back in the contest.

Tail-enders Khurram Shahzad (28) and Mohammad Ali (21) nearly snatched the win for Pakistan Shaheens with a 57-run stand for the eighth wicket before once again Joy worked his magic and removed both batters in consecutive overs.

Hasan then hit the final nail in the coffin by going through the defences of Faisal Akram (one), sealing a memorable victory for the HP Unit.

Previously, the HP had posted 258 in their first innings and bundled out Pakistan Shaheens for 179 to earn a 79-run lead. HP then posted 216 in the second innings to set a 296-run target.

With the win, HP Unit have also drawn the two-match series, having lost the first four-day game by 148 runs at the same venue.

