Tue May 7, 2024 09:37 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 09:48 PM

Ireland announce T20 World Cup squad

ICC
Tue May 7, 2024 09:37 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 09:48 PM
Photo: ICC

Paul Stirling will lead Ireland's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Ireland are placed in Group A of the tournament, alongside India, Pakistan, USA and Canada. 

The squad includes experienced names such as Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, and George Dockrell. 

Squad: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

PAUL STIRLINGIrelandT20 World Cup
