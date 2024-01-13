Cricket
Reuters
Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:23 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:35 AM

Cricket

India's Kishan, Shami to miss first two England Tests

India's Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami. Photo: AFP

Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami have been left out of India's squad for the first two Tests against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday.

Wicketkeeper batter Kishan asked to be excused from the two-match series in South Africa in December, citing personal reasons, and was not considered for the 16-man squad for the first two of five Tests against England beginning on Jan. 25 in Hyderabad.

Fast bowler Shami is recovering from an ankle injury. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, 22, has received his first international call-up.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the squad to bolster India's spin attack while paceman Prasidh Krishna was dropped due to injury.

 

India squad for first two Tests v England:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

