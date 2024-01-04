India beat South Africa in shortest-ever Test

ndia's Jasprit Bumrah (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (unseen) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj picked starred with six-wicket hauls in each innings to help India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

India chased down an 79-run target in the fourth innings on Day Two, finishing proceedings in the 12th over which was the 107th over of the match making the contest the shortest-ever match in the history of the format.

Bumrah took 6-61 to bowl South Africa out for 176 in their second innings on the stroke of lunch on the second day, before the visitors came out swinging and completed the win in 12 overs as they reached 80 for three.

Rohit Sharma finished not out on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) being the other wickets to fall.

There will be plenty of scrutiny of the Newlands pitch with the match completed in 642 balls, the shortest ever test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia's 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.