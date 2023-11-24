Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on social media on Friday.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," read an image posted on social media by Imad.

The 34-year-old, who has played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan, wasn't a part of their squad in the recently concluded ICC World Cup in India.

Imad was out of the Pakistan ODI team since November 2020 and last played a T20I in April this year.

In his eight-year-long international career, Imad has scored 1472 runs and taken 109 wickets for Pakistan across the two white-ball formats.

In his parting remark, Imad wished Pakistan cricket well for the future and said he will now devote all his focus on franchise cricket.

"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true.

"It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel."