‘If Shakib can’t return, he won’t play cricket anymore’

Cricket
Sports Reporter from Sylhet
Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 11:41 PM

Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Salahuddin during BPL 2024 Sylhet phase. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians head coach Mohammad Salahuddin had been seen working with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at Sylhet during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Shakib has so far batted just twice at the BPL and did not come out to bat in two games due to eye problem.

Shakib is playing for Rangpur Riders this season but his batting sessions had been watched by Rangpur coach Sohel Islam and Salahuddin during the last week. After Comilla's win over Chattogram Challengers today, Salahuddin was asked at the press conference about Shakib's chances of making a return with the bat.

"When Shakib and I talk, it's mostly about things outside of cricket. It's very rare we talk about cricket and talk about our own problems and how to solve them. There is very less talk about cricket. It wouldn't be right to talk about what we discussed [regarding Shakib's batting]," the Comilla coach said at the press conference.

Shakib's eye issue had seen him bat at number eight in one of the games. He had taken the opportunity to not come to bat in his side's last two matches. He has however batted extensively at the nets, hoping to get back into the mould of things and work on his batting. Shakib has however bowled in all four games he has played in the BPL so far.

Salahuddin was asked if Shakib would be able to return to being his usual self as a batter.

"If he can't return [with the bat] then he won't play cricket anymore. I feel that he is still in the field because he can return," Salahuddin opined at the end of the press conference.

