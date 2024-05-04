ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

The ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 02 this year in USA and West Indies.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the showcase event.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York.

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled on June 9 at the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semiafinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29.

The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semiafinals and final.

Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.

Group B consists of the last two winners in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.

FULL FIXTURES [All timings are as per Bangladesh Time]

June 02: USA v CANADA, Dallas, 06:30 AM

June 02: WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana, 08.30PM

June 03: NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados, 06.30AM

June 03: SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York, 08:30PM

June 04: AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana, 06.30AM

June 04: ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados, 08.30PM

June 04: NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas, 09:30 PM

June 05: INDIA v IRELAND, New York, 08:30 PM

June 06: PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana, 05:30 AM

June 06: AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados, 06:30 AM

June 06: USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas, 09:30 PM

June 07: NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados, 01 AM

June 07: CANADA v IRELAND, New York, 08:30 PM

June 08: NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana, 05:30 AM

June 08: SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas, 06:30 AM

June 08: NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York, 08:30 PM

June 08: AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados, 11:00 PM

June 09: WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana, 06:30 AM

June 09: INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York, 08:30 PM

June 09: OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua, 11:00 PM

June 10: SA v BANGLADESH, New York, 08:30 PM

June 11: PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York, 08:30 PM

June 12: SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida, 05:30 AM

June 12: AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua, 06:30 AM

June 12: USA v INDIA, New York, 08:30 PM

June 13: WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad, 06:30 AM

June 13: BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent, 08.30PM

June 14: ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua, 01.00AM

June 14: AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad, 06:30 AM

June 14: USA v IRELAND, Florida, 08:30 PM

June 15: SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent, 05:30 AM

June 15: NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad, 06:30 AM

June 15: INDIA v CANADA, Florida, 08:30 PM

June 15: NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua, 11:00 PM

June 16: AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia, 06:30 AM

June 16: PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida, 08:30 PM

June 17: BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent, 05:30 AM

June 17: SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia, 06:30 AM

June 17: NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad, 08:30 PM

June 18: WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia, 06:30 AM

SUPER-EIGHT

June 19: A2 v D1, Antigua, 08:30 PM

June 20: B1 v C2, St. Lucia, 06:30 AM

June 20: C1 v A1, Barbados, 08:30 PM

June 21: B2 v D2, Antigua, 06:30 AM

June 21: B1 v D1, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM

June 22: A2 v C2, Barbados, 06:30 AM

June 22: A1 v D2, Antigua, 08:30 PM

June 23: C1 v B2, St. Vincent, 06:30 AM

June 23: A2 v B1, Barbados, 08:30 PM

June 24: C2 v D1, Antigua, 06:30 AM

June 24: B2 v A1, St. Lucia, 08:30 PM

June 25: C1 v D2, St. Vincent, 06:30 AM

SEMIFINALS

June 27:

First Semifinal, Trinidad and Tobago (reserve day June 27), 06:30 AM LOCAL

Second Semifinal, Guyana (reserve day June 27), 08:30 PM

Final

June 29, Barbados, 08:30 PM