I was confident I did not edge the ball: Soumya

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar said that he was confident that he had not edged the ball, clarifying why he never hesitated to review his initial caught-behind decision during the Tigers' second T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet yesterday.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh share a rather rough history in cricket, especially in recent times, and yet another controversial event unfolded on Wednesday when the third umpire Masudur Rahman overturned the on-field umpire Gazi Sohel's decision of adjudging Soumya out caught-behind despite the review [Decision Review System] showing a clear spike in the ultra-edge.

The incident occurred in the first delivery of the fourth over off the bowling of Binura Fernando. Soumya was batting on 14 off nine deliveries at that time.

"I was confident that I did not edge the ball," Soumya said after the game during an interview with T Sports.

"The moment the umpire ruled it as out, I directly reviewed it because I was confident that the ball did not hit my bat. There may have been a sound, but that probably was from my chain (a piece of jewellery worn around the neck) or my helmet," Soumya further clarified what might have caused the spike seen on the ultra-edge.

Soumya had started walking back after seeing a spike on the ultra-edge only to be recalled after the third umpire Masudur Rahman overturned the on-field umpire's decision, creating confusion and chaos among the Sri Lankan players.

"When I started walking back, I saw the review in the big screen and maybe I could not understand what happened. But later when I watched it [after his dismissal], there was a gap between my bat and the ball. That's the reason why I was so confident and that's why I did not even ask [opening partner] Liton [Das] before reviewing it," Soumya added.

Soumya could not last longer since then. He departed in the seventh over following a 22-ball 26.

"I would have felt better if I could have finished the game or helped the team go farther in their chase. I had gotten a good start but I made a mistake [of playing a rash shot and departing to Matheesha Pathirana]. I hope that I can avoid such mistakes in the future," he said.

Bangladesh levelled the three-match series with a convincing eight-wicket victory in the second game yesterday.

