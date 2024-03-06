SL to consult match referee about DRS decision

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said that they might have to engage with Andy Pycroft, match referee for the second T20I between Bangladesh and the visitors, to get a clear picture of a controversial decision made by the on-field umpire in the game in Sylhet today.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh share a rather rough history in cricket, especially in recent times, and yet another controversial event unfolded on Wednesday when the third umpire Masudur Rahman overturned the on-field umpire Gazi Sohel's decision of adjudging Soumya Sarkar out caught-behind despite the review [Decision Review System] showing a clear spike in the ultra-edge.

"The on-field umpire has given it out. I am sure the TV umpire usually needs to have conclusive evidence to overturn the umpire's decision," Naveed said after the game.

The assistant coach of Sri Lanka also added that they would be consulting the match referee regarding the decision.

"It was clear that there was a spike. We saw it on the big screen. We might have to take it with the match referee to see what actually happened there. The footage on our screens was not enough to say anything. I am sure the TV umpire would have had evidence to overturn what the on-field umpire had given," he added.

In chase of a 166-run target, Bangladesh had already gotten off to a smooth start with openers Liton Das and Soumya looking comfortable in the middle. A wicket at that moment could have disrupted the Tigers' momentum, said Naveed.

"It was the first wicket. It would have given us a head start by taking the wicket. On a track like this, any wicket is crucial," he said.

Liton and Soumya starred in a 68-run opening stand, setting the tone for the Tigers' series-levelling win. Following the openers' departure, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 53 and 32, respectively, to help the Tigers to an eight-wicket win and bounce back from the three-run defeat in the first of the three-match series.

