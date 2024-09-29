Cricket
Reuters
Sun Sep 29, 2024 02:15 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 02:27 PM

Cricket

SL beat NZ by innings and 154 runs to sweep series

Reuters
Sun Sep 29, 2024 02:15 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 02:27 PM
Nishan Peiris (3L) celebrates with teammate Prabath Jayasuriya (C) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on September 29, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka clinched their biggest Test victory over New Zealand on Sunday, prevailing by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test in Galle to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

New Zealand, having managed only 88 in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 602-5 declared, were all out for 360 in their second innings after being made to follow on.

Glenn Phillips (78), Devon Conway (61), Tom Blundell (60) and Mitchell Santner (67) made half-centuries, but New Zealand could not make Sri Lanka bat again.

For the hosts, spinners Nishan Peiris (6-170) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3-139) impressed with the ball.

Kamindu Mendis, whose unbeaten 182 powered Sri Lanka to a massive total in the first innings, was adjudged player of the match.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya bagged the player of the series award for finishing the series with 18 wickets.

