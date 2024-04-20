Hyderabad hit highest powerplay score ever in T20s

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cooked up a vicious storm against hosts Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on Saturday, setting the highest powerplay score ever in a T20 match.

Hyderabad flew to a staggering 125 for naught in six overs after being asked to bat at Arun Jaitley, surpassing 105-0 by Kolkata Knight Riders who held the record since 2017. The men in orange also reached three figures in the quickest time in the history of the format, in five overs -- beating South Africa who achieved it in 5.3 overs against West Indies last year.

Australia's Head did the most damage with 80 runs after bringing up his fifty off 16 balls at the end of third over, while Abhishek contributed with 40 runs off 10 balls. The duo struck 11 sixes and 13 fours in the Powerplay, where the field restrictions are maximum.

Abhishek, however, fell in the seventh over for a 12-ball 46 as he attempted to score the fastest-ever IPL fifty – still owned by Yashasvi Jaiswal who pulled the feat off in 13 deliveries in 2023.

Head also became Kuldeep Yadav's victim, this time in the ninth over, departing for a 32-ball 89.

Carnage from Hyderabad batters has been a common phenomenon this season as they broke the highest-ever IPL total twice.