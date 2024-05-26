KKR bundle SRH out for lowest IPL final total

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana celebrates taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen in the IPL final in Chennai today. Photo: IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders started the Indian Premier League 2024 final in roaring fashion as they bundled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 113 in 18.3 overs, the lowest total in an IPL final, at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Before this, Chennai Super Kings' total of 125 for nine against Mumbai Indians in 2013 was the lowest total in an IPL final.

Star pacer Mitchell Starc got the party going for Kolkata as he bowled a ripper in the first over to castle Hyderabad opener Abishek Sharma, while Vaibhav Arora dismissed dangerman Travis Head in the next.

Starc got the better of Rahul Tripathi to have the Hyderabad three down for 21 inside the Powerplay and the two-time winners maintained the momentum and chipped away at the explosive batting lineup of Hyderabad.