No player from India's T20 World Cup squad in IPL final

Surprising as it may be, the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will not feature a single player from India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting on June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.

The finalists of the money-spinning franchise-based league were decided on Friday when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up a final showdown with Kolkata Knight Riders in the grand finale in Chennai tomorrow. Kolkata beat Sunrisers by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to make it into the final.

Only Kolkata's Rinku Singh is part of India's reserve list for the T20 mega event while none of the best 15 selected for India's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign will be playing in the IPL final on Sunday.

However, things could have been a lot different if Rajasthan had reached the final. They have three players -- Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yuzvendra Chahal -- who are part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, another team who were eliminated from the playoffs, also had two players from India's World Cup squad with star batter Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj in their ranks.