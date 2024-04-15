Head stars as Hyderabad rebreak IPL record total

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head on Monday smashed the fourth fastest century in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), leading to his side breaking the all-time highest score for the second time in the ongoing edition, as bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bengaluru's misery continues.

At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Hyderabad amassed 287 for three, surpassing 277 for three which they scored against Mumbai Indians last month to take the bragging rights from Bengaluru who had held the record for 10 years prior to it.

The home fans were kept quiet by some fierce hitting from the get-go after RCB captain Faf Du Plessis opted to bowl first.

The platform for a mammoth total was laid, courtesy of a 49-ball 108-run opening stand between Head and Abhishek Sharma (34 off 22).

The fall of Abhishek led to the arrival of the dangerman Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa, who kept the run-rate intact with his characteristic stroke-making.

Meanwhile, Head completed his ton off 39 balls before falling prey to New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson two balls later in the 13th over. His 41-ball 102 featured nine fours and eight sixes -- the joint-highest in this edition alongside Klaasen.

Following Head's removal, Klaasen kept raining sixes with compatriot Aiden Markram giving good company in the middle. Klaasen hit as many as seven maximums for his 67 during his 31-ball stay before becoming Ferguson's second victim in the final delivery of the 17th over.

Hyderabad, however, ended their innings on the back of some potent rearguard action from Markram (32 off 17 not out) and Abdul Samad (37 off 10 not out).

The visitors hit 22 sixes in total, which is also an all-time IPL record. The previous record was set by RCB in 2013.