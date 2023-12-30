Hridoy senses T20I series win as players are in 'good flow'

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy feels the team have been in a good place since the end of the World Cup and they would want to continue the good work in the last match of the New Zealand tour and beyond.

Bangladesh face New Zealand in the third T20I in Mount Maunganui tomorrow, with a chance to win a maiden series on New Zealand shores after having won the first match before the second one was washed away.

The Tigers had earlier won an ODI for the first time in New Zealand against the hosts last week, following up on a home Test match win over the same opposition for the first time earlier this month.

Hridoy, the middle-order batter of the team, said things are falling into place nicely for the team.

"When the team does well, everything goes well. Everyone is backing each other in the team and the coaching staff has faith on us," Hridoy told reporters on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's third T20I.

"We have won a Test and then an ODI here and started the T20 series well. We all believe this is just the start and we will do better in future and will dominate matches," Hridoy said, referring to the team's uptick in form following a disastrous ODI World Cup campaign in October-November.

Hridoy himself have not contributed substantially with the bat but he believes the batters in general are in a good touch and they can definitely have a shot at winning the T20I series tomorrow.

"I think it is a good opportunity to implement our potential. I hope we will continue the flow we are in at the moment.

"T20 is a different format. All the batters are in good flow, so if one or two of them play well, we can do something good," said Hridoy, adding that even if wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das cannot play the third match because of injury, the others will stand up to perform.