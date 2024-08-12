HP suffer first defeat in Top End T20

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) High Performance Unit suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Top End Series 2024, losing to Tasmania Tigers by five wickets in a contest that went down to the final over at the TIO Stadium in Darwin today.

Sent to bat, HP Unit posted 166-5 in their 20 overs with player-of-the-match in their first game Parvez Hossain Emon making an unbeaten 39 off 29 balls while openers Jishan Alam and Tanzid Tamim made 38 and 28 runs respectively.

In reply, Jake Doran's blistering 71 not out off 37 balls powered Tasmania to 167-4 in 19.3 overs. For HP Unit, left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan took a couple of wickets but failed to defend 10 runs in the final over.

Earlier in the day, HP Unit got off to a rollicking start as Jishan and Tanzid put up a 73-run opening stand, a partnership that ended when the latter got run out in the ninth over.

Jishan followed his partner to the dressing room in the next ball and Afif Hossain too couldn't make much impact, falling to Nivethan Radhakrishnan for 10.

Emon then added two crucial stands worth 37 and 33 runs respectively with skipper Akbar Ali (20) and Shamim Hossain (13) that helped the visitors post a decent total which in the end proved insufficient.

Tasmania, in reply, were reduced to 51-3 inside eight overs before Doran and Charlie Wakim shared a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep their side in the hunt.

Pacer Abu Hider Rony broke the partnership, dismissing Wakim (25) while left-arm spinner Rakibul removed William Prestwidge (nine) to bring some relief to the HP camp.

However, Doran didn't let Tasmania lose track in the chase and found some support from Rafael Macmillan (17 not out off nine), who hit a couple of fours off Rony in the penultimate over to release some pressure.

Doran, a wicketkeeper-batter, then put the finishing touch, hitting a six off Rakibul to seal the win with three balls to spare.

The HP Unit earlier won their opening match against Melbourne Renegades by 77 runs on Sunday.

They will face Adelaide Strikers in their next match on Wednesday.