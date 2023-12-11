Holder, Pooran, Mayers decline West Indies central contracts

West Indies veterans Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have declined the offer of central contracts but confirmed their availability for all Twenty20 Internationals during the 2023-24 season, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which West Indies will co-host with the USA.

These three names were missing when West Indies recently unveiled the latest central contract list for both Men's and Women's sides for the upcoming season.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-handed batter Keacy Carty and left-handed batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze have been awarded the central contracts for the first time in the Men's list while all-rounders Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond are two new names to appear in the Women's list.

"With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two head coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go," said West Indies Men's team chief selector Desmond Haynes.

"The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil," he added.

Meanwhile, West Indies Women's team chief selector Ann Browne-John looked at long-term options in players who will drive West Indies cricket forward.

"The selectors have identified a cadre of players who we believe can drive West Indies cricket forward. We have emphasized the development of the younger players, which we view as pivotal in the pathway to the international level."

West Indies Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.