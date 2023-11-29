Herath praises Taijul’s role as leader of spin attack 

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath acknowledged left-arm spinner Taijul Islam's role as the leader of the team's spin attack.

Herath had praised Taijul's expertise as Bangladesh managed to take eight wickets on Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, reducing the visitors to 266 for eight in reply to Bangladesh's 310-run first innings total.

"Taijul is always helping the attack. He is our leading spinner. He created a lot of pressure (on New Zealand). He created a lot of angles. He has great experience, knowledge and understanding. I am so happy that he took four wickets today.," Herath told the reporters on Wednesday.

"Taijul plays a big role for us regardless of whether Shakib is playing or not. He plays both attacking and defensive roles. He is always relying on his line and length," he added.

It was Taijul who got things going for Bangladesh as he got the first breakthrough when Kiwi opener Tom Latham scooped one up to short-fine leg while trying to scoop in the morning session.

With the old ball, he managed to dismiss Daryl Mitchell, who looked to take the attack to the bowlers with a 54-ball 41. He lured the right-handed batter into skipping down the wicket and got it to turn away sharply leaving Mitchell stranded as wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan to whip off the bails.

When Bangladesh opted to take the new ball instantly 80 overs into the day, Taijul came back to take the prized scalp of centurion Kane Williamson and two overs later dismissed Ish Sodhi to end the day with four wickets in the bag.

Herath's contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board ends tomorrow meaning that it was his last working day for the national team.