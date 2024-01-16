Cummins bumps Taijul, Phillips to win player of the month award

Cricket
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins. Photo: ICC

Australia captain Pat Cummins was named the ICC men's player of the month award for December, edging out Bangladesh's Taijul Islam and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips to win the accolade.

Cummins was rewarded for his supreme bowling performance in his side's victorious Test series against Pakistan, which capped off a year where he led the Aussies to an Ashes triumph, the ICC World Test Championship title and their sixth ODI World Cup trophy.

"It's been a great year for the group across all formats and to cap it off with a strong performance against a challenging Pakistan side was a nice way to finish 2023," Cummins was quoted by the ICC.

"Overall we are very pleased with the summer so far and looking ahead to the West Indies and New Zealand series," he added.

Meanwhile, India's Deepti Sharma was named the ICC women's player of the month for December.

