Taijul overtakes Shakib as quickest Bangladeshi to 200 Test wickets

Mon Oct 21, 2024 04:12 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 04:25 PM
Taijul Islam
Taijul Islam. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Taijul Islam became the second Bangladeshi to claim 200 Test wickets in the final session in the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Taijul who had dismissed Tristan Stubbs before Tea, struck thrice after the break to reach the milestone. The left-arm spinner has joined Shakib Al Hasan in this elite club, who has 246 wickets in 71 Tests.

Taijul reached the milestone in his 48th Test, whereas it took Shakib 54 Tests, making him the quickest among Bangladeshi players to reach 200 Test wickets.

On Monday, Taijul got the wicket David Beddingham right after the Tea break and then got Tony de Zerzi caught at short leg to take his wicket tally to 199.

He had to wait just three more balls as in the same over he went through the defences of debutant Matthew Breetzke with a straight delivery and reached the milestone.

Taijul then completed his 13th five-wicket haul, getting Rickelton caught behind for 27.

Earlier in the day, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada had also reached a personal milestone, completing 300 wickets in Tests.

