Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:47 PM

Cricket

Mushfiqur becomes first Bangladeshi to score 6000 Test runs

Star Sports Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:24 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:47 PM
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi to go past 6000 runs in Test cricket on the final session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Mushfiqur needed 28 runs to reach 6000 runs and he reached the milestone with a boundary off Keshav Maharaj. Mushfiqur is also Bangladesh's leading scorer in the format and holds the record for the most number of appearances for a Bangladeshi in the format with 93 Tests.

He came to the crease today after Shanto departed for 24 and then injected some positive momentum in the innings, taking singles and doubles regularly and also hitting boundaries when they are on offer.

Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 31 off 26 at the end of the day's play and his total run tally in Tests stands at 6003.

Related topic:
cricketMushfiqur RahimBangladesh v South Africa Test series
