Hattrick, tons, and a ‘tired Liton’ steal focus

A last-over dramatic hattrick, two tons, and the struggles of a few batters saw the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the country's premier domestic one-day competition, get back some focus on Sunday.

All-rounder Mahedi Hasan was the hero for Prime Bank in a high-scoring match at BKSP ground 4. Defending 15 runs in the last over with City Bank on 291 for four in chase of a 306-run target, Mahedi was hit for a four and a six inside the first three deliveries before he removed Sazzadul Hoque for 76, Irfan Hossain (0 off 1) and Moinul Haque (0 off 1) in the next three deliveries to pick up a hattrick and help Prime Bank win the game by three runs.

Earlier, Parvez Hossain hit his second successive ton, scoring a 114-ball 100, laced with five fours and as many sixes. He was ably supported by Zakir Hasan, who got 79 while Mohammad Mithun's 29-ball 42 cameo saw Prime Bank post 305 for eight. Skipper Tamim Iqbal, who opened the innings with Parvez, failed to get going, getting an inside edge through to the wicketkeeper to depart for an 11-ball 6.

Mahedi, despite his last-over heroics, ended on the expensive side, conceding 86 runs and picking up four wickets as City Bank were restricted to 302 for seven.

Liton Das, dropped from the squad for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka just a day before, batted at number three and managed just five runs during a 19-ball stay before he succumbed to a delivery from Arafat Sunny.

Fifties from opener Mohammad Naim (66 off 87) and batter Mahmudul Hasan (51 not out off 59) saw Abahani Limited coast to a seven-wicket win, their third victory on the trot. Earlier Khaled Ahmed bagged three for 17 while Afif Hossain scalped three for 34 in his 10 overs.

Liton, who was in DPL for just this one match as he would soon be joining the Tigers' Test side, appeared to be batting gingerly against spin. His footwork appeared to be similar to what was seen on the national side just recently. According to Abahani head coach Khaled Mahmud, Liton might have been a bit tired.

"No there is no question about nervousness, I think he is a bit too tired. He was just informed yesterday [Saturday] that he will be playing the match and mentally he wasn't that ready. It's normal that when you don't perform you are a bit down and there is pressure although I don't feel there was any pressure this game but sometimes your head does not work," Mahmud told reporters yesterday at BKSP.

"He is a class player. He needs to go back to his basics and keep himself calm considering the pressure in the national team. But I feel he is a player who can get back from here [DPL]. I feel one good innings will see him back in form," he added.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, meanwhile, returned back amongst the runs with a dazzling 97-ball 101, his fourth List A ton, to help Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi thrash Brothers Union by 121 runs. Fazle Mahmud's 74 and Sohan's ton saw Sheikh Jamal reach 256 all out in fifty overs before Ripon Monol and Shafiqul Islam's four-wicket hauls saw Brothers bowled out for 135 in 40.2 overs.