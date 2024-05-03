Shakib breaks century drought after 1782 days

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan smashed a 79-ball 107 for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their Dhaka Premier League (DPL) fixture against Gazi Group Cricketers in Savar today, bringing up his 10th century in List A cricket in the process.

Shakib, 37, playing his 307th List A (involving ODIs and various domestic competitions) match reached three figures in 73 deliveries with a drive down the ground to long off in the 39th over. He found an able partner in Yasir Ali Chowdhury, who slammed a 51-ball 71, as Sheikh Jamal reached 280 for nine in 50 overs.

Interestingly, this is the first instance of Shakib hitting a century in a 50-over fixture in domestic cricket. The last time he hit a century in the 50-over format -- or in any international match -- was during the 2019 World Cup, where he scored 124 not out against West Indies in Taunton on way to piling up a whopping 606 runs in eight matches -- thus, breaking his century drought after 1782 days.

Spinner Saqlain Sajib was the pick of the bowlers for Gazi Group, with figures of 10-0-37-3, including the prized scalp of Shakib to his credit. Gazi Group, in reply, were 139 for four in 33 overs after Shakib completed his bowling quota of 10 overs, going wicketless and giving away 47 runs.

With Abahani having already sealed the title, Sheikh Jamal will be looking to improve their standings with one more fixture left -- currently at fourth and tied on points, 18, with Shinepukur Cricket Club.

As far as Shakib is concerned, the former Bangladesh captain is set to feature for the national team in their final two matches of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The series begins today in Chattogram, which will also stage the second and third fixture before the action moves to the capital.

In Fatullah, meanwhile, Abahani piled up 303 all out in 44.3 overs against second-placed Mohammedan Sporting Club, riding on Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's 133 off 101 balls.