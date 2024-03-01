Green, Hazlewood create history with record-breaking partnership

Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood created history on Friday as they combined for Australia's highest 10th wicket partnership in Test cricket against New Zealand.

The pair terrorised New Zealand's bowling attack during the morning session of the second day in Wellington as they put on 116 for the final wicket with relative ease to beat the previous record of 114 runs from Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath in Brisbane in 2004.

The stand was just Australia's sixth of 100 runs or more for the 10th wicket in Test cricket and helped the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners post a big score of 383 in their first innings after a tricky opening day at Basin Reserve.

The allrounder Green picked up where he left off by peppering the Basin Reserve boundary, adding to his overnight 103 by clobbering a six to push the visitors past 300, having started the day at 279-2.

The 24-year-old piled on the misery for the Black Caps bowlers with another six to reach 150, with his 174 eclipsing the 114 he scored last year against India for his maiden Test century.

His innings included 23 fours and five sixes, rescuing the Australians after their top-order batsmen struggled.

Green led the charge in a superb last-wicket partnership with a plucky Hazlewood, who survived 62 balls for his 22 before being caught by Rachin Ravindra off Matt Henry, at which point lunch was taken.

Henry was the pick of the bowlers with 5-70, while Scott Kuggelejin and William O'Rourke snared two each.

New Zealand are looking for a first Test victory over Australia since 2011 and came into the two-match series on the back of a 2-0 sweep against South Africa this month.