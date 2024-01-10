Smith to open in Tests, captain in ODIs

Australia has named a 13-player squad to face the West Indies, with the two-match series beginning on 17 January.

With Cameron Green to return to the playing XI and Matt Renshaw in the squad likely as cover after the retirement of David Warner, the composition outlines an opening role for Steve Smith.

After days of squad speculation, Renshaw beat out the likes of Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft to the Test spot, though Chair of Selectors George Bailey confirmed Green's place in the team, all but consigning Renshaw to carrying the drinks.

"Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the Test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw," Bailey began.

"We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country."

Smith showed an interest in the role speaking at the conclusion of the final Test match against Pakistan in Sydney, and it's believed his eagerness to join Usman Khawaja has influenced the thoughts of the Australian selection panel.

Speaking to the press after the announcement, Bailey reiterated Smith's preference to open.

"I believe he's keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career," Bailey said.

"We don't look too far ahead… (but) for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay."

"It's selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different."

Green meanwhile is tipped to bat No.4, a position he has flourished in while batting in domestic First Class cricket. The all-rounder was replaced in the side by Mitchell Marsh during the 2023 Ashes, but will likely be deployed with Marsh also in the side.

Australia also named an ODI squad for the subsequent series also against the West Indies, with the team looking towards the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Smith will lead the ODI group fresh off their Cricket World Cup win, with Pat Cummins sitting out of the series.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchel Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa