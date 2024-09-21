Gill, Pant extend India’s massive lead

Overnight batters Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill extended India's lead to 356 runs on Day 3 of their first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Having resumed the day on 81 for three, Pant and Gill took India's score to 129 for three after 38 overs in their second innings. Bangladesh were bundled out for just 149 runs in 47.1 overs in their first innings yesterday after India posted 376 all out in 91.2 overs in theirs.

Bangladesh bowlers were not able to trouble either of the batters, with Gill playing the aggressor's role in the first hour of the third day. Gill hit off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Mriaz for two massive sixes, bringing up his seventh Test ton off 79 deliveries with the second maximum.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan, who became the oldest Bangladeshi to play a Test when he stepped onto the field today aged 37 years and 181 days, has yet to get into action.

Gill and Pant added 62 runs for an unbroken fourth-wicket stand as the Tigers kept on looking for a breakthrough to halt the hosts' momentum.