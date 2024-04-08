Fizz-boosted Chennai make Kolkata taste first loss

Mustafizur Rahman in action on April 8, 2024. (R) CSK captain Ruturaj and MS Dhoni react after thei win against KKR at Chepauk. Photo: BCCI/IPL/Facebook

Holders Chennai Super Kings handed Kolkata Knight Riders a seven-wicket defeat, their first loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League, courtesy of some splendid bowling display by the home side at the Chepauk on Monday.

The men in yellow cruised to the 138-run target with 14 balls left in the bank, after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad -- who scored team-high 67 not out -- opted to bowl first.

It was a much-needed win for Ruturaj and Co after being on the receiving end of two back-to-back losses, and coming against an opposition who had won three on the trot to kickstart their campaign.

The very first delivery of the match was a sign of things to come for Kolkata as England batter Phil Salt was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande, who eventually registered three wickets to his name.

Despite the setback, the visitors tallied 50 for one in five overs before it all went downhill for the two-time champions.

First, Bangladesh fast-bowler Mustafizur "Fizz" Rahman set the tone by giving away only six runs in the sixth over, which featured four dots -- he would eventually bowl 15 dot deliveries in four overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja immediately capitalised on the pressure next over, removing Angkrish Raghuvanshi and in-form Sunil Narine of the West Indies. Jadeja ended up removing three batters in the span of eight balls to leave Kolkata reeling on 64 for four, finishing with figures of 4-0-18-3.

Mustafizur, meanwhile, was not content to remain wicketless. The Cutter Master -- who missed his side's last match as he had to come back to Bangladesh to complete visa formalities for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June -- returned at the death to remove Shreyas Iyer, who scored innings-high 34, and Mitchell Starc (nil).

Fizz thereby raised his 2024 IPL wickets tally to nine, enabling him to own the tournament's Purple Cap in the process.

CSK have three wins after five matches, while KKR's first defeat in four outings place them second in the table behind Rajasthan Royals who have won all four.