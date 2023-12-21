Fargana ton in vain as series levelled

Despite having ticked most of the right boxes, a spirited Bangladesh team suffered an eight-wicket loss against South Africa in the second and penultimate Women's ODI in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

Chasing 223 runs, the home side achieved their target with relative ease in 45.1 overs, with skipper Laura Wolvaart and fellow opener Tazmin Brits setting the tone of levelling the series with a 106-run partnership in 25 overs.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Bangladesh totalled a competitive 222 for four, courtesy of opener Fargana Hoque's 102 -- anchoring the innings till the 50th over -- and a brisk 46 off 48 balls by Fahima Khatun batting at number five.

Marizanne Kapp picked two wickets in nine overs and remained the most economical (2.33) of the lot.

With Fargana's 167-ball stay, laced with 11 fours, the Senwes Park witnessed the first century in the format scored by a touring Bangladesh woman.

Fargana has now contributed to three of four hundreds by a Bangladesh woman across ODI and T20I formats.

The visitors amassed their fourth-highest total in the process, and although they were able to send both South Africa openers back in the hut on 106, new batters Anneke Bosch (not out 65) and Sune Luus (47 not out) were equally up to the task, if not better.

The two teams next meet on Saturday in the series-decider.