Fargana’s 2nd ODI ton takes Tigresses to 222

fargana hoque century
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Fargana Hoque hit her second century in Women's ODIs to take Bangladesh to a competitive 222-4 against South Africa in the second match of the three-match series and put the team in a position to seal a historic series win at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom today.

Fargana made 102 off 167 balls and almost carried her through the innings before departing in the final over. Fahima Khatun also made a handy 46 not out off 48 balls to help the Tigresses set a challenging target for the Protea women.

Marizanne Kapp took a couple of wickets for the hosts.

The right-hander had earlier made 107 in an ODI against India in this year's July at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur to become the country's first international centurion in women's cricket.

The 30-year-old, who laced 11 fours in her innings, got run out in the 50th over, similar to how she got out against India back in July.

Fargana's century has put Bangladesh well within a chance to win the match and secure a historic ODI series win against South Africa.

Bangladesh had won the first ODI by 119 runs.

 

