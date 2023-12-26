Cricket
Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:20 PM

Bangladesh star Fargana surges in Women's rankings

PHOTO: STAR FILE

There was a ton of movement in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings at the conclusion of the series between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Fargana Hoque's century, her second hundred, in the second ODI might have gone in vain but it gave her a two-spot ranking boost as she climbed to No.13 for batters. It was the best achievement from any Bangladeshi women's batter.

South Africa's comeback victory from 1-0 down to 2-1 has helped their players rise in the weekly updates.

Laura Wolvaardt was the star of the show in both games, with a half-century in the second ODI followed by a fifty in the final match. Despite not climbing in the rankings, she consolidated her 4th spot on the batters list, now just two rating points behind Chamari Athapaththu (No.3) and 14 behind Beth Mooney (No.2). England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the way.

Wolvaardt's opening partner Tazmin Brits smashed a ton in the same match as the pair put on a 243-run stand in the third ODI. Brits rose a massive 32 places to No.41. Anneke Bosch's maiden ODI fifty and Player of the Match-winning performance in the second match resulted in a 71-spot rise to No.70.

South Africa's ace all-rounder Marizanne Kapp had two wickets apiece in the two matches. She jumped one place to No.8 in the bowlers' rankings and also to the top of the all-rounder rankings, having previously jointly held the spot with Australia's Ashleigh Gardner until last week.

Among the other big movers in the bowlers' list for South Africa were Nadine de Klerk (up four places to equal No.19) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (up six places to No.24).
 

