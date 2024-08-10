Fahim wants to propose plan to reform BCB

Veteran coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim on Saturday said that he wants to introduce a comprehensive outline to reform the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"For years and years, we have been planning this [outline], especially me. We figured out which areas we can progress in, where we are lacking. What resources we have with which we can overcome the situation. I may discuss about it in the coming days. There are some areas where we are lagging but there is no reason why we should be in that place," Fahim told reporters in Mirpur.

Bangladesh witnessed a political change last week after the Awami League government, which ruled the country for more than 15 years at a stretch, fell through a student protest across the country.

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister, had to flee to India and many top Awami League leaders have also left the country.

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the then minister of youth and sports and also the BCB president, flew to London with his family during the unrest and since then there is a vacuum in the leadership of the country's cricket's governing body.

Fahim said that if given the opportunity, he will discuss the matters and share his ideas with the advisors of the interim government which was formed on Thursday, with Nobel Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus as the chief advisor.

"Of course, if there is any opportunity to give input, I will definitely participate. Not just from me, they should take ideas from the people who are aware of these matters in order to take any decision easily.

"I will try to bring a comprehensive outline so that we can help those who are in charge. I say this again, this is not about me. The advisors want to reform the system. Only the people who can run the system well are worthy to become a part of the cricket board," said Fahim, who had contested in the BCB election in 2021 in Category C against Khaled Mahmud Sujon but lost.

"I don't think that the BCB is a disciplined organization. Seeing all it glitz from the outside, the BCB may seem like an excellent organization. The proper utilisation of the BCB's promise didn't happen. It didn't happen for many reason, because of many deliberate mistakes.

"I think, there is a need for reforms here. Given the kind of irregularities that take place here, there definitely is a need for reformation."