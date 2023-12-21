Cricket
England's Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup: Mott

Thu Dec 21, 2023 02:58 PM
England's Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Photo: ICC

England coach Matthew Mott said test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be given every chance to prove their fitness before next year's Twenty20 World Cup.

All-rounder Stokes, 32, had knee surgery last month, while Archer has been hampered by a series of injuries.

"Ben, aside from his incredible match-winning ability in every department, gives us that ability to have a seam bowler in your top six that gives you so many options with your team balance," Mott said.

"In terms of Jofra, you've just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace, bowl any over in the innings. Bowl your Super Over, bowl your last over when they need to. Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that."

England, who will be defending champions at the World Cup, face West Indies in the decider of a five-game T20 series later on Thursday.

EnglandT20 World CupBen StokesJofra Archer
