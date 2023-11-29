From England to Sylhet for the love of Tests

"Why are you here?"

The day's play had just begun at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The players had taken the field in front of about a hundred fans in the gallery.

The low turnout in the morning wasn't surprising given the 9:30am starting time. But what was surprising was seeing a foreigner sitting by himself almost right below the scoreboard so early, all set to watch the action unfold from ball one.

His presence piqued the interest of some local fans, who were hovering around him, and of this correspondent.

Although very few in number, some passionate New Zealand fans had made the trip to Sylhet to see their beloved Black Caps in action.

This correspondent expected the foreign gentleman to be one of those New Zealanders but realised his mistake after hearing his unmistakable British accent.

So, after exchanging greetings, this correspondent couldn't help but ask him, "Why are you here?"

"I love Test cricket," answered Steve Neal, a retired British civil engineer who travels the world for his love of cricket's vintage format.

Neal's love affair with Tests began when he was four or five and the first time he watched a Test live was in Edgbaston, Birmingham in 1963, a match between England and the West Indies.

Neal's love for the game has only deepened with time, and now, at the age of 67, he regularly travels to different parts of the world to watch Test cricket. Barring Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, Neal has watched Test in all Test-playing nations.

Neal, however, doesn't share the same love for cricket's other formats as to him, the thrill of Test cricket is unmatched.

"I don't watch one-day cricket. I love Test cricket because it's like a game of chess. It could change in a session"

Neal is also no stranger to Bangladesh, as he came here before in 2008 and 2016 during England's tour, and also has a special place in his heart for Bangladeshi cuisine.

"I love Bangladesh. When I go out for a meal in Birmingham, I always go to a Bangladesh curry shop. And the places I go to, come from Sylhet. They said I would love it in Sylhet."

Neal's obsession with Test cricket has led him to live a very unconventional life, for which he considers himself privileged.

"I would do it all over again. It's been a privilege to go and watch cricket all over the world. I am a very lucky man."