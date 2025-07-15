England call up Dawson to replace injured Bashir ahead of fourth Test

England have recalled spinner Liam Dawson for next week's fourth Test against India after the injured Shoaib Bashir was ruled out for the rest of the series.

Dawson made the last of his three Test appearances eight years ago, but the 35-year-old is in line for an unexpected return to the international stage at Old Trafford.

Despite having already broken the little finger on his left hand, Bashir took the winning wicket in a dramatic finish to England's 22-run victory over India in the third Test at Lord's on Monday.

Bashir is set for surgery in the coming days and will miss the remainder of the five-match series, with England holding a 2-1 lead before the next Test in Manchester.

Dawson's recall comes after his outstanding form in county cricket for Hampshire.

The left-armer has been named the Professional Cricketers' Association Player of the Year in the past two seasons.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," selector Luke Wright said.

Dawson was part of the England squad to win the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

After three years out of the England setup, he made his international return in the T20 series against West Indies earlier this summer.

Dawson has been picked ahead of fellow left-armer Jack Leach, despite the latter being centrally contracted.

Leach was replaced as England's first-choice spinner by Bashir last year, although he featured in three Tests in Pakistan and was part of the squad to tour New Zealand over the winter.

Chris Woakes could be rested in Manchester after struggling to find his best form so far in the series.

But Woakes' fellow pace bowler Jofra Archer has no intention of taking a break.

In his first Test match back after an injury-enforced absence of over four years, Archer enjoyed a memorable return.

He routinely bowled at speeds over the 90mph mark, took a wicket with his third ball of the match and grabbed two vital scalps on the final day.

England have carefully managed Archer's return following previous setbacks, but now the 30-year-old wants to make up for lost time, with the Ashes series starting in Perth on November 21.

"I can play the other two Tests if they let me. I don't want to lose this series. I told (ECB managing director) Rob Key that I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes," he said.

"I think one tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane (to Australia)."

Archer's ability to summon express speed was a huge boost to England's attack.

"I think everybody put their body on the line, so it'd be a bit bad if I didn't as well," he said.

"Most of the last day is a blur. It's nice to bowl fast but getting wickets is the most important thing."