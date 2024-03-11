Cummins, the batter, comes up clutch yet again for Australia

Australia's Pat Cummins plays a shot on day four of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 11, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pat Cummins once again played a crucial role with the bat in hand as Australia chased down 279 in the fourth innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Captain Cummins has started to make a habit out of pulling Australia out from the deep end in Test cricket as he once again produced a vital knock in the fourth innings against New Zealand.

Entering Day 2, Australia required 202 runs for victory with six wickets remaining. After an early setback with the dismissal of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey formed a formidable partnership, adding 140 runs to bring Australia closer to the target.

Debutant Ben Sears made an impact by taking two quick wickets, leaving Australia 59 runs away from victory with three wickets in hand. It was at this critical juncture that Cummins stepped in to face the hat-trick ball.

Cummins started with a four and held one end solid during his knock of 32*. While Carey had shouldered much of the batting responsibility on the fourth day, the Aussie pacer played the leading role in the unbeaten 62-run partnership for the eightth wicket, guiding Australia to a thrilling victory.

Cummins' innings was laced with four boundaries and he hit the winning runs with a four as Australia clinched yet another thrilling victory by three wickets to jump to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings.

While Cummins' accolades with the ball have been there for everyone to see, he has also developed a penchant for steering his team to victory with the bat.

In fact, there have been three successful 250+ chases for Australia since Cummins' debut (including today) and he has hit the winning boundary in all three of those.

In a recent instance, Australia were in a similar scenario during the Ashes series opener against England at Edgbaston. With a target of 281, Cummins entered the fray at 209/7. The situation became more precarious as Australia slipped to 227/8, requiring 54 runs for victory.

The 30-year-old displayed unwavering composure at one end initially, but he eventually seized the initiative by taking on Joe Root with two consecutive sixes in an over, signalling the turning of the tides in Australia's favour.

Forging a crucial stand with Nathan Lyon, Cummins struck four fours and two sixes in total, hitting the winning four back then as well, as he finished on 44* to lead Australia to victory.

Cummins hitting the decisive boundary has become somewhat of a recurring theme, with instances dating back to 2011 against South Africa in Johannesburg. In that match, chasing 310, Cummins walked in to bat at 292/8 and scored a brisk 13* off 15 balls, smashing the winning runs to help Australia level the series 1-1.