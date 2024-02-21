A coming-of-age knock from Tamim

Despite being rated highly by pundits and fans for a long time, Tanzid Hasan Tamim was unable to live up to the expectations. But yesterday the youngster made quite an impression with his maiden T20 century as Chattogram Challengers booked a playoff spot with a 65-run win over Khulna Tigers in a Bangladesh Premier (BPL) League match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The 23-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Bangladesh's ICC ODI World Cup squad last year, but despite showing glimpses of his ability,

Tamim largely underperformed throughput the tournament. But the cricketer from Bogura, who had smashed two half-centuries earlier in the BPL this season which included a 70 in the previous game against Durdanto Dhaka, announced himself boldly yesterday with a 65-ball 116, an innings that featured eight sixes and as many fours. The innings helped Tamim become the third centurion of the season after Towhid Hridoy and Will Jacks.

Riding on Tamim's century, Chattogram posted 192 for four. In reply, Khulna were bundled out for 127. Tamim, who later dedicated his maiden century to his nephew, said that he never planned to score a hundred but was willing to convert his starts into a big one.

"I have a little nephew and I always talk to him, even the day before coming to the field for the games. He can signal sixes and even raise his finger when he is asked to show how a batter is dismissed. I would like to dedicate the century to him," Tamim told the media at the post-match press conference.

"I never thought about it (scoring a hundred). Previously I was getting dismissed despite being set at the crease, so I was trying to carry through if I got a good start. I tried that today (yesterday)," the left-handed batter added.

Tamim reached his fifty off 32 balls before doubling the score in the next 28 deliveries. He targeted Khulna's left-arm spinners -- Nasum Ahmed and Arif Ahmed – hitting them for 54 runs.

"They didn't have an off-spinner in the playing eleven, and since I was the set batter, my aim was to go for boundaries if I got the ball in my zone," Tamim said.

Although Tamim was not included in the T20I side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, the youngster said he was not bothered as he is willing to continue scoring runs and perform whenever he gets the opportunity.