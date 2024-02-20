Ton-up Tanzid cements playoff spot for Chattogram 

Chattogram Challengers opener Tanzid Tamim notched up his maiden T20 hundred to power his side to a 65–run win over Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The win ensured Chattogram a place into the playoffs and pushed Khulna to the brink of an exit as now they will have to win their final fixture by a considerable margin and hope Fortune Barishal lose their match against Comilla Victorians.

Batting first, Chattogram managed to post 192 for four on the back of Tanzid's 65-ball 116 which featured eight sixes and as many fours. The left-handed batter reached his ton in 58 balls and was complemented by Tom Bruce's 23-ball 36 that helped his side register a total beyond 180.

In reply, Khulna skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy scored a 24-ball 35 to get the chase off to a decent start and was helped by Shai Hope, who smacked three sixes and a four for his 21-ball 31, but the side lost steam with the loss of wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 127.

Chattogram skipper was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 25 runs and left-arm pacer Bilal Khan pocketed two while four other bowlers picked up one each in a comprehensive bowling display.