Comilla’s BPL future uncertain

Four-time champions Comilla Victorians are the most successful team in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Under owner Nafisa Kamal, they have been able to establish some form of a brand value, something that the country's lone franchise T20 tournament is yet to see the light of day.

Nafisa feels that BPL franchises do not get the rights that are afforded in other franchise leagues around the world, adding that it will not be possible for Comilla to play the next BPL without revenue-sharing rights, for instance.

As things stand, the broadcasting rights are still difficult to sell and franchises do not have a share of tickets which hinders branding.

"Not a ticket would remain unsold if we had 50 percent of the ticket selling rights. BCB does not give us the rights, neither media nor ground rights," Nafisa said during a talk with reporters.

"The way a franchise tournament should run on paper, in concept, is not at all applicable to the BPL. We don't get any of the rights that a franchise should have," she added.

At the time of filing this report, a title sponsor was yet to be announced for the BPL. There has been no continuity of title sponsors, unlike what is seen elsewhere with Tata Indian Premier League or KFC Big Bash.

"How does it not hamper? Our task would have been easier if BPL had proper brand value in the market, or had BCB gotten a consistent sponsor for 10 years," she continued.

Comilla Victorians owner Nafisa Kamal. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Nafisa regrets the fact that the leading team owners have not been able to sit with BCB, to discuss revenue-sharing rights among other things.

"I have forgotten when they (BCB or BPL Council) last sat with us [regarding revenue sharing]. This year I just told them to do a meeting and sit face to face but that didn't happen.

"I am not sure whether I will do the BPL next year. I don't think, with the way it is moving, it will be possible for me.

"Last year after becoming the champions, in the press conference I said I wanted to have a meeting, where the owner of Rangpur and Chattogram will sit, Dhaka will sit. Everyone should be equally respected as they are all investing.

"If Comilla Victorians are not playing the BPL what will be the future of BPL? It might be a different kind of BPL [this time]. You will understand in this BPL after the game starts as Comilla will be on one side and every other team will be on the other side." she said.

Asked to reassert whether they will be leaving, she said, "Yes, hundred percent." She added that "ticket rights, ground rights and media rights" are things that they need to discuss.

"We will be very flexible in this regard and we are willing to give what is good for them. If they give the lowest even that is all right but let the structure at least start."

Nafisa, however, expressed her willingness to enter BCB but not as BCB president if Nazmul Hassan's tenure eventually comes to an end.

"Not the BCB president but want to work with Bangladesh cricket," she added.

Given a large part of the BPL's success hinges on the success of its most successful team in Comilla, the nature of branding and lack of impetus from BCB to create a more professional structure continue to keep away fans and sponsors.