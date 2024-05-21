Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue May 21, 2024 02:09 PM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 02:47 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Colombo Strikers pick Taskin in LPL auction

Star Sports Desk
Tue May 21, 2024 02:09 PM Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 02:47 PM
Taskin Ahmed gets into the airport. Photo: BCB

Lanka Premier League (LPL) side Colombo Strikers have picked Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed for his base price of USD 50,000 in the players' auction taking place in Colombo today.

Taskin, who was named Bangladesh's vice-captain for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, is currently in the USA with the Tigers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His Bangladesh teammates captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy also went under the hammer in the auction but got no takers in the first round of the auction.

Earlier, Dambulla Thunders signed Mustafizur Rahman as one of their direct signees for the forthcoming season, set to begin on July 1.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy, Galle Titans and Jaffna Kings respectively in the last season, were not retained for the upcoming edition.

Related topic:
cricketLanka Premier LeagueTaskin AhmedColombo Strikers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dambulla Thunders sign Mustafizur for LPL 2024

17h ago

Injury in limelight with WC squad imminent

1w ago

T20 World Cup 2024: Everything you need to know

16h ago

Taskin upset after another IPL snub 

4m ago

A hollow series win and the lingering concerns

1w ago
মার্কিন নিষেধাজ্ঞার বিষয়ে যা বললেন জেনারেল আজিজ আহমেদ
|বাংলাদেশ

মার্কিন নিষেধাজ্ঞার বিষয়ে যা বললেন জেনারেল আজিজ আহমেদ

‘এটা খুবই দুর্ভাগ্যজনক। আমি নিশ্চিত, এটা লোকজন বুঝবে।’

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জেনারেল আজিজের নিষেধাজ্ঞা মার্কিন ভিসা নী‌তির অধীনে নয়, অন্য আইনে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification