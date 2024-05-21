Colombo Strikers pick Taskin in LPL auction

Lanka Premier League (LPL) side Colombo Strikers have picked Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed for his base price of USD 50,000 in the players' auction taking place in Colombo today.

Taskin, who was named Bangladesh's vice-captain for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, is currently in the USA with the Tigers.

His Bangladesh teammates captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy also went under the hammer in the auction but got no takers in the first round of the auction.

Earlier, Dambulla Thunders signed Mustafizur Rahman as one of their direct signees for the forthcoming season, set to begin on July 1.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy, Galle Titans and Jaffna Kings respectively in the last season, were not retained for the upcoming edition.