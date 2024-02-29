Captains absent in ‘BPL trophy photoshoot with captains’ event before final

Cricket
Most Viewed

Fortune Barishal's Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Comilla Victorians' Jaker Ali Anik with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) trophy. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

None of the captains of two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) finalists -- Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal -- were present during the 'BPL trophy photoshoot with captains' event at Ahsan Manzil Museum in Dhaka today. 

Tamim Iqbal, skipper of Barishal, and Liton Das, captain of Comilla, were expected at the event, the schedule of which was announced on Wednesday by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). 
However, none of the captains showed up even hours after the scheduled start time of the event, which was at 10:00am today morning. 

Instead of the two captains, representatives of the two sides -- Mehedi Hasan Miraz from Fortune Barishal and Jaker Ali from Comilla Victorians -- attended the event. They posed with the trophy and also attended the press conference which was originally said to be featuring the captains of the two finalists. 

It is not the first time that such a thing happened in the BPL as several times the board has failed to ensure all captains' presence for the pre-tournament captains' photoshoot. 

The Tamim-led Barishal will vie for their maiden BPL trophy in the all-important final against defending champions Comilla Victorians, the tournament's most successful side with four titles, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur tomorrow. 
 

