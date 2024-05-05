Campbell, Bennet help Zimbabwe post 138-7

Zimbabwe batter Jonathan Campbell was the key figure in staging a recovery as his 24-ball 45 laced with three maximums and four boundaries helped the Chevrons to 128 for seven in the second of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Campbell, who was dropped on one in the 11th over by wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Anik, put together a 73-run stand with Brian Bennet who scored a 29–ball 44 featruing three sixes and two fours after the visitors were reduced to five down for 45 at the 11-over mark.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Saifuddin, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam scalped one each.

Zimbabwe in trouble with five down in 11 overs

Zimbabwe lost half their side for 45 runs after 11 overs in the second of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in the 10th over, while Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shiekh Mahedi scalped one each to peg back the Chevrons.

Zimbabwe lose three, including Raza

Zimbabwe lost three wickets, including skipper Sikandar Raza, with only 36 runs on the board after 9.1 overs in the second of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

After Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed trapped opener Tadiwanashe Marumani lbw ( two off four), Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed Joylord Gumbie, who took 30 balls to score his 17 runs. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain got in on the act after he got the important wicket of Raza (three off eight) in the 10th over.

Taskin gives Tigers first breakthrough

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed drew first blood as he dismissed Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the fourth over of the innings in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Taskin pushed it full to the left-handed batter who failed to make contact and was trapped lbw after scoring a four-ball two.

Zimbabwe were one down for 15 after four overs.

Bangladesh opt to bowl in second T20I

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field in the second of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The Tigers are going in with an unchanged eleven from the last game. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe made three changes to the eleven as Sean Williams, Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl made way for Tadiwanashe Marumani, Johnathan Campbell, and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Rain had interrupted play multiple times in the first T20I on Friday, but a dominating bowling performance from the bowling unit and another unbeaten 67-run knock from debutant opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim meant Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket victory.

The Tigers would be hoping to go 2-0 up today with a similar performance.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu